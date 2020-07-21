13 years. A whole host of memories. Promotions. Relegations. He’s seen it all and tomorrow Chris Brunt will more than likely be in the West Bromwich Albion squad for the final time.

In an interview with the Express & Star, manager Slaven Bilic has paid tribute to the ‘instrumental’ West Brom legend and his attitude both on and off the pitch throughout his time at the club.

“If there was a guy who didn’t have information, and was not inside the training ground or the dressing room, or The Hawthorns, or hotels that we stay in, and they counted his minutes, they’d say he did not have an important role,” Bilic said.

“But he has been instrumental. On the pitch when we’ve needed him, I don’t remember him putting a foot wrong. On the contrary, he helped us in those games big time.”

“Off the pitch, around the place, in training. I’ve been around a long time, and he’s an unbelievable character – in a positive way. He’s Mr Albion, and I’ve told him that. What I’ve said before, I can only repeat. That is a big thank you.”

Chris Brunt arrived at the Hawthorns in 2007 for around £3million from Sheffield Wednesday and has gone on to establish himself in Albion folklore.

He is adored by supporters for his 100% commitment and effort on the field and his personality and humble nature off it. It is difficult to think of a more loved captain in many a year.

During his first season he scored the decisive goal against Southampton that sent the Baggies back to the Premier League through automatic promotion under then manager Tony Mowbray.

It would be fitting and no more than a man and player of his calibre deserves if he could once again lead his club back to the top-flight on the final day of the season to bring an end to a special career at the Hawthorns.

