Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk managed midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld at former club Birmingham City.

As the Owls’ manager looks to bolster his squad over the coming months, could he target a reunion with the Dutchman at Hillsborough?

Kieftenbeld, who is 30 years old, would be an ideal replacement for Sam Hutchinson for Sheffield Wednesday. In addition, with Kieran Lee’s long-term future still up in the air, they are in need of some midfield reinforcements for the next campaign.

The ex-Holland Under-21 international would be ideal for the Yorkshire side. He has spent the past five years playing in the Championship for Birmingham and has bags of experience at this level now.

He has a year left on his contract at St. Andrews meaning the Blues could be tempted to cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in 2021.

Kieftenbeld’s future with the Midlands club could depend on who their new manager is and whether he is in their plans.

If not, Wednesday should swoop in and bring in to partner Barry Bannan in the centre of the park next term.

The tough-tackling midfielder started his career at Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch second tier before FC Groningen signed him in 2010. He then five years with them in the Eredivisie before making the move to England.

He came very close to signing for Derby County a few years ago but stayed at Birmingham. Should Sheffield Wednesday target him now? Let us know in the poll below.

Should SWFC target Kieftenbeld?