Lee Bowyer will not be feeling any nerves when his side head to Elland Road tomorrow night according to London News Online.

The Addicks head to Elland Road tomorrow night needing a win to be sure of Championship survival. A win for Bowyer’s men tomorrow night should see them safe due to their superior goal difference.

Charlton’s goal difference is -11, significantly better than Luton (-29), Barnsley (-21) and Hull (-27).

The relegation scrap in the Championship could end up in the courts as Wigan could also still face relegation as they have a 12 point deduction coming after entering administration. However, they have appealed this decision, meaning we may not know what league some teams will be in for some weeks to come.

I don’t really get nervous, I’ve been fortunate to play in some massive, massive occasions and that definitely helps.” said the Charlton chief.

The Addicks have not won since the second game of the restart. a 1-0 win over QPR on 27th June.

“I also know that everything we do, our preparation is spot on. That means when the players go on the pitch they all know their roles and jobs, what is expected of them.

“Some games you win, and some games you lose. But every time they go out there I know they are mentally and physically ready.

“If I showed any nerves then it wouldn’t be any good for the players. I’m always calm and always confident.”

