West Bromwich Albion are ‘frontrunners’ to sign Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant according to TEAMtalk.

There has been recent speculation linking the 18-goal hitman with a move to a number of Championship clubs with one believed to have lodged a bid of around £15million although the name of the club was not disclosed.

The Terriers have denied that a bid has been received but admitted that they are braced for interest in their top scorer.

Huddersfield have endured a season of struggle and have only escaped relegation with a couple of games to spare and Grant could see his future lying elsewhere with high-end Championship clubs looking to secure his services.

Grant’s deal is set to run until the summer of 2022, with the Terriers also retaining the option to extend the contract by another year.

Huddersfield could opt to sell Grant in order to bolster their finances after feeling the strain of the Coronavirus and with parachute payments further reducing with another season in the second tier beckoning they could be forced to sell some of their star names.

Albion are looking to add attacking reinforcements to their squad with their strikers having underperformed this season with Hal Robson-Kanu their top scorer on ten goals.

Fulham and Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in Grant but with the Cottagers looking more likely for a play-off place and Villa struggling against relegation, both of those clubs could find themselves in the Championship next term.

If West Brom decide to pursue their interest and with promotion to the Premier League they could well be leading the race for the striker.

Would Karlan Grant be a good signing for West Brom?