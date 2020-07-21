Leeds United have just been promoted to the Premier League after a 16-year absence. They are rightly getting plaudits as is the guiding hand behind that promotion, the mastermind that is Marcelo Bielsa. However, amidst all the celebrations comes a degree of bitterness from retired Uruguayan manager Gerardo Pelusso who is sick of the adulation that Bielsa is receiving according to Marca.

After taking Leeds so very close last season, Bielsa went that extra mile this time and United’s promotion was confirmed with West Brom losing at Huddersfield on Friday. 24 hours later, Brentford’s loss at a struggling Stoke City confirmed them as champions.

This chain of events has, as one would expect, drawn worldwide attention. This isn’t just because Leeds United are a worldwide phenomenon but is also due to the standing that Bielsa has in terms of his coaching. As well as being adored by Leeds United fans, he is looked on favourably by managers around the globe. Not Gerardo Pelusso, though.

In fact, it can be said that Pelusso is sick of it all already; the coverage it is getting and the adulation that Bielsa is receiving. Speaking on ‘El Show de la Oral’, and in words carried by Marca, Pelusso is dismissive saying:

“I don’t know Bielsa, the only thing I see is everything he generates, Leeds has been talked about for days as if he had won the world championship, I am struck by that.“

Pelusso then went on to add, perhaps a little more scathingly:

“Bielsa had not won a title in 16 years, while Zidane wins championships every six months. Leeds is spoken of as a world champion and only promoted.“

Despite these bitter words, this scathing attack, it will not take the gloss off of the celebrations that Leeds United fans are having nor the joy that they are feeling.

Is the criticism from Gerardo Pelusso of Marcelo Bielsa right?