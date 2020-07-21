Scunthorpe United are ‘likely’ to be keen on signing defender Junior Brown on a permanent basis this summer, as detailed in a report by Coventry Live.

The left-back spent last season on loan at the League Two side.

Brown, who is 31 years old, has been released by Coventry following their promotion to the Championship and will be weighing up his next move.

Scunthorpe are gearing up for another campaign in the fourth tier and Russ Wilcox’s side could boost their defensive options by bringing Brown back to Glanford Park.

Brown is an experienced defender in the Football League and has racked up over 350 appearances to date.

He started his career in the academy at local side Crewe Alexandra but went onto play just once for their first-team. He dropped into non-league with spells at Kidsgrove Athletic and Northwich Victoria before joining Fleetwood Town in 2010.

Brown played a key part in the Cod Army’s promotion to the Football League in 2012 and went onto have spells at Tranmere Rovers, Oxford United and Mansfield Town before rocking up at Shrewsbury Town five years ago.

He spent three seasons with the Shrews, one of which he helped them get to the League One Play-Off final in.

Brown joined Coventry in 2018 and made 23 appearances for the Sky Blues before they loaned him to Scunthorpe.

The Iron are now being tipped for a potential move for him this summer and his is a name for their fans to keep an eye on going into next season.

