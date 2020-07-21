Hull City rejected a £1.7 million bid from New York Red Bulls for Leonardo da Silva Lopes in the January transfer window.

However, with the Tigers set to slip into League One, they would struggle to turn down a similar move this summer for the youngster, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Lopes, who is 21 years old, has been a shining light for Grant McCann’s side in what has been a dismal season for the Yorkshiremen.

The Portuguese midfielder signed for Hull last summer from Wigan Athletic and since has made 43 appearances in all competitions, playing a variety of different positions.

Lopes penned a three-year deal at the KCOM Stadium which runs until 2022, though they are vulnerable to losing him over the coming months should they go down tomorrow night.

Hull travel to Play-Off chasing Cardiff City needing a win and other results to go their way to avoid being relegated to the third tier for the first time since 2005.

Lopes started out at Peterborough United and burst onto the scene for the Posh as a youngster. He played 96 times for the London Road club before Wigan snapped him up in 2018.

He played just three times for the Latics before they loaned him to Gillingham. Hull then lured him away from the DW Stadium and he has been a key player this term.

Lopes is not the only player McCann’s men could lose this summer, with the likes of Jordy de Wijs and Reece Burke also being tipped to attract interest from elsewhere.

Would Lopes stay in League One?