CD Leganes left-back, Jonathan Silva, is a player more than on the radar at Elland Road. Leeds United have made contact with the La Liga side in a move confirmed by a member of the agency which represents him – a story that was written about here on The72 in more detail. However, it is the identity of the representative quoting Whites contact that is important – Luciano Becchio.

Of course, Becchio needs no introduction to Leeds United fans after his exploits at Elland Road. Arriving with boots-in-hand whilst United were on a pre-season tour in Ireland, the Argentinian marksman soon proved his worth enough to earn a deal at Elland Road.

He went on to form a deadly partnership alongside Jermaine Beckford with Leeds languishing in League One. He made 219 appearances for the Whites, scoring 86 goals and providing 20 assists. It is also safe to say that, like fellow striker Beckford, he won the hearts of the Leeds United terrace faithful.

Now Becchio is involved with the Capital Agency which represents CD Leganes left-back Jonathan Silva. Leeds United have contacted Leganes, according to former favourite Becchio:

¿Qué jugador llevaría @becchioluciano a Leeds? 🤔 🗣️ "Recomiendo a Jonathan Silva (@3jonathansilva). De hecho, ya estamos en contacto con el club. Él ahora está en Leganés y vamos a ver qué pasa en el futuro. Lo tenemos ya en cartelera. Ojalá se dé". pic.twitter.com/fNEx8uApao — El Show de la PL (@elshowdelapl) July 19, 2020

This interview has been picked up by Spanish football daily AS who quote the words spoken by Becchio who says:

“Of the players that I can recommend, it is Jonathan Silva. Former Boca Juniors, he is playing left-back at Leganés. In fact, we are already in contact with the club. Let’s see what happens in the future.“

Left-back has been one of the unsettled positions at Elland Road this season with Stuart Dallas, Gjanni Alioski and Barry Douglas all fulfilling the role. However, it remains to be seen where this interest in Silva leads and where it will sit in the landscape of interest ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

Is a player like Jonathan Silva needed at Leeds United for next season?