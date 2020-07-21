According to an article from Spanish sport daily AS, Leeds United have made contact with La Liga side Leganes as they chase left-back Jonathan Silva.

Leeds United have mainly used three players in what has been a problematic position for the Whites this season. Stuart Dallas has played there much of the time, as have Gjanni Alioski and Barry Douglas.

However, promotion to the Premier League would suggest that a more permanent solution would be needed and that could come in the form of CD Leganes Silva who has more than enough experience to suggest that he’d cope with a move to English football’s top-tier competition.

Since leaving Argentinian side Estudiantes, Silva has accumulated 82 games in Argentina’s top-flight, 21 games in Portugal’s Liga NOS and 63 in Spain’s La Liga competition where he has scored 4 goals and provided 8 assists.

However, he looks to have Leeds United interest with a member of the group representing him, Luciano Becchio, telling AS that the Whites have made contact with Leganes. Becchio says:

“Of the players that I can recommend, it is Jonathan Silva. Former Boca Juniors, he is playing left-back at Leganés. In fact, we are already in contact with the club. Let’s see what happens in the future.“

This quoted interest from a member of Jonathan Silva’s representative agency must be taken seriously. It will be interesting to see where this story fits in the mosaic of transfer gossip that is sure to ramp up when the transfer window for this summer opens in less than one week’s time.

Would a player like Jonathan Silva meet Leeds United needs and requirements?