Bolton Wanderers will register experienced goalkeeper Matt Gilks as a player next season, as detailed in a report by the Bolton News.

The 38-year-old is joining the Trotters as their goalkeeper coach but will also provide back-up in that department.

Gilks, who is a Scotland international, has racked up just under 500 appearances in his playing career and also played in the Premier League for Blackpool alongside the new Bolton boss Ian Evatt.

He is now linking up with his ex-teammate at the University of Bolton Stadium to join the North-West sides’ exciting project.

The Trotters have so far signed Antoni Sarcevic, Eoin Doyle and George Taft as they gear up for their upcoming League Two campaign.

They are in the hunt for more signings and will need a new ‘keeper or two for Gilks to work with.

The Manchester-born man started his career at Rochdale and played 197 games for the Dale before being snapped up by Norwich City.

Gilks’ time in East Anglia was brief and he moved to Blackpool in 2008 and became their number one, helping the Seasiders win promotion from the Championship in his second season.

The stopper has since had spells at Burnley, Rangers, Wigan Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Lincoln City and most recently Fleetwood Town.

He is a decent option for Bolton if they need him to have a stint between the sticks next term.

Have a go at our Bolton Wanderers quiz! Can you name all 10 players?

Will Bolton go up next year?