Swindon Town are ‘still into’ recently released Norwich City winger Diallang Jaiyesimi, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Still into Norwich lad … https://t.co/Rh9MO5sMex (@reluctantnicko)

The Robins are looking to sign him on a permanent basis after he spent last season on loan there. However, they will face competition for his signature with Brentford also believed to be keen.

The winger is a free agent having been released by Norwich City and is not short of options.

Jaiyesimi, who is 22 years old, scored four goals in 22 games last term for Richie Wellens’ side to help them gain promotion from League Two.

He started his career on the books at non-league side Dulwich Hamlet and went onto make five appearances for their first-team before Norwich snapped him up in January 2016.

The London-born man has since played three times for the Canaries’ first-team, as well being regular for their youth sides.

He got his first taste of regular senior football on loan at Grimsby Town during the 2017/18 season and played 34 games for the Mariners in all competitions.

Jaiyesimi then spent time on loan at Yeovil Town the season after and scored twice in 11 matches for the Glovers. He then moved to Swindon last summer.

Swindon need players after losing Eoin Doyle to Bolton Wanderers and key target Jerry Yates set to move to Blackpool, as covered by The72.

Bringing Jaiyesimi back would be a big boost going into next season.



Will Swindon sign Jaiyesimi?