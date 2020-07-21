Stoke City are weighing up a permanent move for James Chester, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

The Wales international has spent the second-half of this past season on loan at the Bet365 Stadium from Aston Villa.

Chester, who is 31 years old, has been released by Villa and will become a free agent when the Potters’ season finishes tomorrow night.

Michael O’Neill side have secured their place in the Championship for the next campaign and will have to make a decision on Chester’s future in the near future.

Their boss has said, as per Stoke On Trent Live: “James is a loan player first of all and we haven’t made any decisions on that. I’ve been delighted with James since he’s come in. We’ll get through the games and then sit down and look at the situation.

“Adam Federici has left the club, Stephen Ward has left the club as well. The only other player we really have out of contract is Mame Diouf (left yesterday) and James’s loan runs out after the Nottingham Forest game. We’ll address that then.”

Chester has been a useful player for Stoke since joining them in the January transfer window. He is an experienced defender having previously played for the likes of Manchester United, Hull City and West Bromwich Albion in the past.

It is an important summer for O’Neill’s men and they will be looking for a much better season next time around. Bringing in Chester on a free would be a shrewd piece of business.

