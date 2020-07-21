Sunderland are looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, as detailed in a report by the Chronicle Live.

The Black Cats are in the hunt for a replacement for last season’s number one, Jon McLaughlin, who has left the club for Rangers.

The Scotland international was out of contract at the Stadium of Light and the North-East side failed to agree terms on a new deal. He had been their first choice for the past two years in League One.

Phil Parkinson’s side now only have Lee Burge as their senior goalkeeping option. The 27-year-old still has a year left on his contract.

He joined Sunderland last summer having previously spent his whole career to date at Coventry City, where he made 160 appearances for the Sky Blues in all competitions.

The Black Cats are in need of a new ‘keeper for the next campaign and will be weighing up who to move for.

It is an important summer for Sunderland and they need to get their recruitment right. They are also looking to sign Australian international defender Bailey Wright on a permanent deal after his release by Bristol City, as covered by The72.

However, they need more reinforcements to their squad as they gear up for a third consecutive campaign in the third tier. Promotion has to be the aim for Parkinson’s men.

Off-the-field problems continue to cloud over the Stadium of Light but bringing in some acquisitions would be a boost to the club and their fans.



Will it be third time lucky with promotion for Sunderland next term?