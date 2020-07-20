According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (tweet – below), Leeds United are looking to take a step ahead of other interested sides in the race to land exciting Wigan starlet Joe Gelhardt.

Leeds. Have met Joe Gelhardt today. Wigan striker. Many keen. However they are in first and strongest. No fee agreed yet. But keen to take him ASAP. Admin want money up front ASAP as bills to pay. Mad times. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 20, 2020

The Liverpool-born youngster has been on the Latics books since he was a youngster but the need to even things out financially might mean that a decision to sell comes above his obvious potential. It’s been a meteoric rise for the 17-year-old who only progressed from the youth set-up at the DW Stadium to the Under-18s at the start of last season.

He mixed it between the Latics Under-18s and Under-23s last season, but has made the step up to the first-team picture this season. Since the jump to the first-team set-up, Gelhardt has made 15 appearances in this season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign so far.

Such is his potential that the youngster has six Under-18 England caps to his name, as well as 3 goals under his belt. His first outing for Wigan came on Deadline Day, August 31 and he scored his first senior goals in the next game against Hull City after coming on as a late substitute.

As Nixon indicates, there are many clubs in the hunt for the highly-regarded youngster but you can’t help feeling that Leeds United have stolen a march on the others by meeting him earlier today. It will be reassuring for Whites fans to know that the club is “in first and strongest” with their interest in what some might see as a bold statement.

