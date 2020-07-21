According to a report from the Daily Mail, Premier League outfit Burnley are interested in signing Fulham loan star Harrison Reed.

Southampton midfielder Harrison Reed has enjoyed a thoroughly successful campaign on loan with Fulham. The 25-year-old has starred in Scott Parker’s midfield, coming on leaps and bounds in his stint at Craven Cottage.

Now, it has emerged that Reed’s form with Fulham is catching the attention of potential admirers. The Southampton loanee is being eyed up by Premier League side Burnley, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

The report claims Burnley “among the teams” interested in Reed ahead of the summer transfer window having kept a close eye on his performances.

Injury problems have limited Reed’s involvement at times, but he has made his presence known in the middle of the park. In total, Reed has played for Fulham 25 times in the Championship, laying on one assist in the process.

Reed has been with Southampton since joining their academy as a youngster. He made his way through their youth ranks and has played 30 times for their senior team. Most of the midfielder’s experience has been picked up while out on loan, enjoying stints with Blackburn Rovers (36 appearances, three goals and seven assists) and Norwich City (one goal, four assists).

Now, with Burnley showing an interest in Reed, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out. Whether or not Southampton would be willing to sell Reed after an impressive stint with Fulham, it awaits to be seen.

Fulham are still in with a shot of earning promotion back to the Premier League, so it would be interesting to see if a return to the top-flight prompted a pursuit of their own for Reed.

Fulham fans, would you like Reed on a permanent basis if possible?

