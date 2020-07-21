Newly-promoted Barrow AFC have swooped to sign former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Mike Jones after his departure from Carlisle United, confirming his arrival on Twitter (see tweet below).

⚠️ MORE BREAKING NEWS ⚠️ We are delighted to announce the signing of highly rated midfielder Mike Jones, who has signed a two year deal! 📝 Welcome to Barrow, Mike! 🔵⚪️#BarrowAFC#BackTheBluebirds pic.twitter.com/oKJMgZBxKU — Barrow A.F.C. (@BarrowAFC) July 20, 2020

Barrow AFC are preparing for their first season back in the Football League, with new manager David Dunn shaping his squad with some new signings before next season’s kick-off.

On Monday night, the club announced that midfielder Mike Jones has joined the club on a free transfer. Jones joins Dunn’s ranks to bolster his options in the middle of the park, arriving on a bargain deal after his departure from Carlisle United.

Jones has plenty of experience of League Two football and will be hoping to make an impact on the Bluebirds upon his arrival. Jones, 32, has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the club, keeping him at Holker Street until the summer of 2022.

Jones started out his career in the Tranmere Rovers youth set-up. He made his way through the club’s youth ranks, spending a stint on loan with Shrewsbury Town and featuring 11 times for the club’s senior side before joining Bury in 2008.

Jones notched up 165 appearances (21 goals, 18 assists) for Bury in three and a half years, leaving to join Sheffield Wednesday in January 2011. The midfielder spent a short stint with the Owls, featuring 11 times prior to his departure in August the same year.

Following his move away from Hillsborough, Jones spent two years with Crawley Town, followed by another two years with Oldham Athletic. In 2016, Jones then joined Carlisle United, where he laid 158 times before departing this summer.

So, what can Barrow fans expect? Jones was one of League Two’s best ball-winners last season. The 32-year-old made 103 successful challenges, seven behind 1st placed Ebou Adams in 3rd spot (D3D4 Football). Jones also registered the most second balls won in the 2019/20 campaign, winning 418, seven ahead of 2nd place Crewe star Ryan Wintle (D3D4 Football).

Now with Barrow, Jones will be looking to help the club to a successful first season back in the Football League.

