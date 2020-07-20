Spurs are last season’s beaten Champions League finalists, as such, they need little introduction as a Premier League side. Neither do Leeds United who gained promotion as champions at the weekend. According to the Daily Mail’s Mail Online portal, both sides are after taking advantage of the situation at Wigan Atheltic.

The Latics are in administration and facing an automatic 12-point deduction to take effect on their season-ending points total after Wednesday round of games. Should results go against them, including a loss for themselves, the 12-point deduction could very well relegate them to League One.

Bolstered by that very distinct possibility coming true, many teams have already started to take advantage with QPR the latest to do so by having a £2.1m bid accepted for Wales striker Kieffer Moore. Now Spurs and Leeds United are the next as they move in for youngster McGurk.

McGurk, who only turned 17 in mid-March, is in his first season of Under-18s football at the DW Stadium and is already a player who is catching the eye of many, or so it seems. He’s enjoyed being amongst the goals in the FA Youth Cup, scoring two in three games, including one in a losing effort at Old Trafford.

A few days ago, Leeds United was named by Sun reporter Alan Nixon (tweet – below) as interested in McGurk but the addition of Tottenham into the equation will complicate any Whites interest.

Leeds. Very warm interest in both Gelhardt AND young McGurk at Wigan. A few others keen on the pair. But Leeds may be first in once promotion confirmed. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 17, 2020

With both Leeds United and Spurs going toe-to-toe on this one, it really is too hard a call to make on who will land the exciting 17-year-old.

Would a youngster like Sean McGurk be better off at a club like Leeds United?