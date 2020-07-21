Speaking on talkSPORT, former Leeds United manager David O’Leary has said he thinks the Whites need to recruit a “top-class centre-forward” for the Premier League.

Striker Patrick Bamford has been Leeds United’s starting striker for the duration of the 2019/20 campaign. Injuries became less of a nuisance in comparison to last season, meaning he has missed just one Championship game this season.

Bamford is Leeds United’s top scorer, netting 16 Championship goals. However, despite a decent goal haul, his performances in front of goal have been frustrating at times.

Ahead of the Premier League, it will be interesting to see where Marcelo Bielsa looks to bring in some new faces. Now, former Leeds boss David O’Leary has said he believes the club should bring in a new, “top-class” striker before embarking on their first Premier League campaign in 16 years.

Speaking on talkSPORT, O’Leary said:

“I think they’re an ideal fit for the Premier League and they’ll make the Premier League even better.

“The attractive football Bielsa plays will only be good. He’s an ambitious manager and he’ll want to do the same. They’ll have a go, they won’t be in awe of their opponents and they’ll take people on.

“For a forward it must be fantastic to play in this team, it must be a dream, because they create so many chances.

“But the flaw in anything is they take the game to people, they create an amazing amount of chance but don’t score enough goals to put teams away. In the Premier League in particular, when you take people on and create chances you’ve got to take them.

“Patrick Bamford has done great, but I still think another centre-forward would be very important for them, personally. I’d like to see them sign a really top-class centre-forward.”

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Leeds United have already been linked with potential striker targets. As covered here on The72, Celtic hotshot Odsonne Edouard and San Lorenzo striker Adolfo Gaich are among those linked with the Whites.

Leeds United fans, do you agree with O’Leary? Does Marcelo Bielsa need to bring in a “top-class” striker for the Premier League? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

