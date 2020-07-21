According to a report from Dutch news outlet Algemeen Dagblad, AZ Alkmaar are keen to sign Huddersfield Town loanee Terence Kongolo.

Huddersfield Town’s position heading into the summer transfer window has some question marks surrounding it. The Terriers are managerless after sacking Danny Cowley, despite all but securing their Championship status.

It awaits to be seen if a replacement is found quickly to allow Huddersfield Town to press on with their recruitment plans. In the meantime, loaned out defender Terence Kongolo is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar have been linked with a summer move for Kongolo, as per a report from Algemeen Dagblad. The defender is currently out on loan with Fulham and it awaits to be seen what the Terriers have planned for the Dutchman beyond the end of this season.

AZ are said to be interested in bolstering their defensive ranks this summer, with Kongolo rumoured to be on their radar. The report adds the Dutch side are working on a deal for Kongolo, who has spent the second half of the season out on loan with Fulham.

Kongolo linked up with the Cottagers in the January transfer window, but a foot injury has limited him to only two appearances for the club across all competitions.

The 26-year-old defender signed for Huddersfield Town in 2018 after a successful loan spell at the John Smith’s Stadium. Kongolo signed for a rumoured £17.5m (Sky Sports), so it will be interesting to see if the club can recoup that fee for him this summer.

