League Two new boys Barrow AFC have announced the signing of former Peterborough United and Bradford City attacker Luke James, confirming the deal on Twitter.

⚠️ BREAKING NEWS ⚠️ We are absolutely delighted to announce the arrival of Luke James, who has signed a two year deal with the club! 📝 Welcome back, Luke! 🙌#BarrowAFC#BackTheBluebirds pic.twitter.com/FkGmxjyUg5 — Barrow A.F.C. (@BarrowAFC) July 20, 2020

Barrow AFC are preparing for League Two football after winning promotion from the National League. New manager David Dunn is looking to make his mark on his squad and now, the club have confirmed the arrival of a familiar face.

Barrow have announced that former loan man Luke James has returned to the club on a permanent basis. The striker was available as a free agent after departing Hartlepool United earlier this summer. Now, Barrow have moved to snap up James on a free transfer deal.

The club announced the deal on Monday night, confirming that James has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the League Two new boys.

James returns after a short loan stint with the club in the second half of the 2017/18 campaign. In 17 games for Barrow, James netted seven goals in all competitions, laying on one assist in the process.

James, 25, has a good amount of Football League experience.

He dropped out of the top four divisions to rejoin Hartlepool United two years ago, returning to his boyhood club where he has scored 31 goals and laid on 15 assists in 187 appearances.

Stints with Peterborough United, Bradford City, Forest Green and Bristol Rovers only warranted three goals in 100 appearances across all competitions.

However, if he can return to the form he showed in his first stint with Barrow, James could be a danger for League Two defenders.

