There are generally two types of football fan and the divide is not as obvious as you may believe.

Whilst this lockdown has been preventing people from attending their personal churches, be it Gresty Road, Home Park, AESSEAL New York Stadium or some fashionable regeneration, football anywhere else just doesn’t feel the same.

Well, that is for the majority of club fans, and yes, the obvious comment now is ‘Real’ versus ‘Armchair’ but it isn’t the complete picture. The two types of football fan are not merely split by attending games, it is much more about the commitment you make to your chosen (and I use the term ‘chosen’ loosely, for we do not choose our teams, they choose us) team.

If you picked your team when just a child, because your best friend at school supported them, fine. But did you follow up on that choice by buying the shirt, going to games, listening to local radio commentary if you couldn’t go, and watch Grandstand for the vidi-printer to confirm your team’s result? If not, do you really consider yourself a proper fan?

This is all obviously opinion, and I must say I do have a point to get to. Basically, if you purely follow your Premier League (or even top of the Championship) club via TV and social media only, do you consider yourself a real fan? It’s easy to ‘follow’ Manchester United, or Liverpool, Chelsea even. You expect to win most games, often collecting a trophy every now and then too. You probably do own a shirt too, possibly not from the club shop, but Sports Direct. And you may well have been to watch them play, once, maybe twice, or even a few times. Plus, you probably refer to them as ‘we’ when talking about honours, and you probably talk about them a lot.

Congratulations, you are fan type number 1.

If you don’t get to see your team on ‘Match of the Day’, or regularly featured as a ‘live’ game on sports services, but, you get up at 5am to catch a dodgy coach to some outpost of an away day, where your team lose one-nil in the 94th minute to a goalmouth scramble. Or you religiously catch the train with your pals and a 6-pack of cheap ale to your home games, where you buy a shoddy burger from a greasy van outside the main terrace (it may still be terracing) and watch your thirty-six-year-old veteran of a club captain wheeze his way through ninety-plus minutes, then do a lap of honour applauding all the fans for their turning out, to the 0-0 draw with a mid-table foe, you are fan type number 2,

You know where the grounds I mentioned earlier are because you’ve probably been, you will have spent countless hours on trains, mini-buses, and rail-replacements, you’ve dined at all the big motorway services, and probably relieved yourself on the side of the M6 whilst lorry drivers lean on their horns in high decibel amusement.

Anyway, you may not identify directly with either of these types, and for this I can only apologise. You might be a forty-year season ticket holder at ‘The Whites’ or ‘The Baggies” or you may be as regular as your circumstances allow you, but you also know that ‘Type 1’ isn’t aimed at you either, you can be a successful member of ‘Type 2’ as well.

Most importantly, if your team hasn’t kicked a ball in the last 17 weeks, they almost certainly need you back as much as you need them. There is the crux, you deserve to call yourself part of the club, as your £3 for a programme and your season ticket payment is much more important to them than your SkySports subscription is to the oligarchs and oil barons who own the top flight.

Type ?