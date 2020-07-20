Barrow AFC are looking to sign Luke James, Tom Beadling and Mike Jones, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweets below).

Twitter: Barrow. Busy. Luke James inbound. Also local lad Beadling ex Sunderland and Dunfermline. (@reluctantnicko)

Twitter: Barrow. Mike Jones. Ex Carlisle. Another one on radar. Close. (@reluctantnicko)

The Bluebirds are bolstering their squad to prepare for League Two.

Their new boss, David Dunn, replaced Ian Evatt at the helm after he left the National League champions for Bolton Wanderers.

James, who is 25 years old, is a free agent after leaving Hartlepool United at the end of the past season. He has played for Barrow before on loan and scored seven goals in 17 games for the Holker Street side during the 2017/18 campaign.

The forward has got Football League experience having had spells with the likes of Peterborough United, Bradford City and Bristol Rovers in the past.

Defender Beadling is also available after being released by Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic in May. He has previously played for Sunderland and will provide Barrow’s defence with more depth for next term.

Jones is the third player Dunn is trying to sign. The experienced winger has racked up over 500 appearances in his career.

The 32-year-old left Carlisle United two months ago after four years at Brunton Park and is now set to link up with their Cumbrian rivals. He has also played for Tranmere Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, Crawley Town and Oldham Athletic.

In other Barrow news, they have also been linked with re-signing Blackburn Rovers duo Matt Platt and Tom White, as covered by The72.

Would you be happy with these three signings, Barrow fans?