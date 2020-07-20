Leeds United’s ascension to the Premier League introduces a whole new landscape for Whites fans for next season. For many, it will be their first experience of their side in the top tier of English football. It will definitely bring new challenges for all associated with the club. Andrea Radrizzani comments on this in a video on the Sky Sports website.

Obviously the step up in class, combined with the strangest of seasons, means that all clubs will be at a disadvantage and this is something that Leeds’ Italian owner addresses in a matter-of-fact way. He says:

“We have done it in a year where the effect of COVID is eating the club financially. So, we will need additional investment to be competitive.“

The phrase “additional investment” will automatically have many Leeds United fans instantly thinking ‘QSI inbound’ or ‘Announce takeover’. That will be par for the course as QSI are, through Leeds United fans eyes, always lurking in the background.

However, Radrizzani is quick to defuse any rumours that he is going to use Premier League promotion to flip Leeds for a big profit. He laughs at the talk of selling up saying:

“[I] Would have sold if I wouldn’t achieve Premier League but not in this case. I would love to stay another 10 years or maybe more, 20. I’m still young so no rush.”

So, it appears that Andrea Radrizzani is being pragmatic in knowing that he will have to source investment on top of the San Francisco 49ers stake for Leeds United to be competitive at the top table of English football.

However, he isn’t selling up so takeover talks are not on the menu, or so it seems.

Will Andrea Radrizzani sell up at Leeds United or is it investment only?