Given the recent release lists published by the Premier League, plenty of sides from the lower divisions could be looking to snap up proven players for free this summer window.

Middlesbrough will be no different, and having cut back on spending this season they could also be looking for a bargain or two for the next campaign.

Instead of splashing the cash last summer, Boro instead opted for a transfer model which looked at signing younger players with potential rather than those with Championship experience. However, this seriously backfired as Middlesbrough found themselves embroiled in a relegation battle.

Instead of young unproven players, Boro could look towards older, more experienced free agents, which would presumably stand them in good stead.

Current manager Neil Warnock has referred to the squad being lop-sided, with no real width and no leaders. These will be the types of players Boro will be looking for.

So, here are five recently released players from the Premier League that Middlesbrough could sign for free this summer.

Jordan Ibe (Winger)

Middlesbrough have seriously lacked width this season and have been linked to Ibe in the past. His recent release from Bournemouth could see Boro snap him up for free in the coming months.

James Chester (Centre-back)

He may have signed a one-month extension to finish the season at Stoke but James Chester has been released from parent club Aston Villa. It’s not known whether he’s done enough to stay on at Stoke next season, but Boro are in need of centre-backs and could come calling.

Oumar Niasse (Striker)

Almost a forgotten man at Everton and has found himself down the pecking order behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Moise Kean. He’s recently been released and will undoubtedly be attracting attention from a whole host of clubs.

Phil Jagielka (Centre-back)

Having become a free agent after his contract came to an end at his boyhood club Sheffield United, 37-year old Jagielka may be looking to hang up his boots. But if he was given another crack at the Championship for a season or two, he could continue. He’s the type of leader Boro need.

Adrian Mariappa (Centre-back)

Mariappa has played 18 times in the Premier League this season for relegation-threatened Watford, but he is going to be leaving at the end of the campaign. Boro are light at the back and need a strong defender with experience.