Cambridge United have signed Paul Mullin from Tranmere Rovers on a free transfer as confirmed by the club website.

The 25-year-old striker has been at Tranmere since 2018 after signing for them from Swindon Town. In his two years on Merseyside, he scored eight goals in 37 appearances. At the end of the January transfer window this year, he signed on loan for Cambridge until the end of the season. He would go on to score two goals in six appearances but the season was ended early due to Coronavirus, meaning he wasn’t able to make a bigger impact at the Abbey Stadium.

Now though after that brief but impressive spell, Mullin will return to Cambridge after signing a one-year deal with the club. The club were very happy with the way he played in the short time he was at the club and Mullin was happy to return so he could continue to work with head coach Mark Bonner.

Following the signing, Mullin said: “I’m very happy to be back after such a long period of uncertainty. I enjoyed my time on loan at the Club last season, and now I have an extended period to make more memories with Cambridge United.

“One of the key reasons I felt that I wanted to come back to sign for the Club has been Mark (Bonner, Head Coach). His man management skills are excellent and how he has been able to pull the group together to push for one goal, I want to help to make that successful.

“I enjoyed the games I played at the Abbey Stadium and it’s been a very easy decision. I’ve never been one for setting myself targets goalwise but I always aim to play to the best of my ability, and I think what the last few months have shown, it’s really important you enjoy what you do. So I’m really excited to get going again.”

