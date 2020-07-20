Carlisle United and Port Vale are interested in signing Crewe Alexandra’s Dino Visser according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper has certainly had an interesting career. He started his career in his native South Africa with the Platinum Stars and in 2010 he played against England. Platinum Stars are based in Rustenberg and played a friendly against the national side as part of their preparations for the World Cup. England won 3-0 in that match.

Following a long career in South Africa, Visser headed to England in 2019. Following an unsuccessful trial with Charlton Athletic, he signed a deal with Exeter City. Unfortunately, he was released by them in January 2020. He was offered a chance to return to the Grecians but instead decided to sign for Crewe until the end of the season. He is yet to make his debut for the Cheshire side.

And he may never make his debut for Crewe as his contract is set to expire in the summer. It is unknown whether he will be staying with them, a situation that has been exacerbated by the uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus. But if he does end up leaving Crewe, there appears like a battle might happen in Sky Bet League Two for his signature.

This report suggests that both Carlisle and Port Vale would be interested in signing Visser should he become available. Neither side are ready to make a move, again due to the Coronavirus, but could make an approach should the finances work on the deal later in the summer.

Do you believe that Dino Visser would be a good signing for a League 2 side?