According to The Belfast Telegraph, Middlesbrough will demand at least £5 million if they are to part ways with midfielder Paddy McNair.

The Northern Ireland international only arrived at Middlesbrough at the start of the 2018/19 season and has been one of the first-choice players for the Teessiders so far this campaign under both Neil Warnock and previous boss Jonathan Woodgate.

£5 million was the reported figure that Boro paid Sunderland in 2018, and if they are to sell him this summer they would be looking to recuperate the fee they paid to the Black Cats.

Since signing, he has scored three goals in two seasons, having scored five in his last year at The Stadium of Light. He hasn’t necessarily been the goal-scoring midfielder Boro thought they’d signed, but he has been considerably better than he was in his first season on Teesside.

Middlesbrough have a plethora of midfielders at their disposal with Jonny Howson, George Saville, Adam Clayton, and Lewis Wing all competing for places alongside McNair.

New Boro boss Neil Warnock has repeatedly stated that the squad is lop-sided, with healthy competition in midfield but a lack of bodies in both defence and in attack.

Stoke are leading the chase for McNair with Potters manager Michael O’Neill knowing the midfielder having worked with him on international duty for Northern Ireland.

It was O’Neill who handed the former-Manchester United man his debut for the Nothern Ireland team back in 2015 whilst he played for the Red Devils.