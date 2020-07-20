Derby County are likely to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, with loan man Ben Hamer returning to Huddersfield Town at the end of the campaign.

Ben Hamer – who has emerged as Phillip Cocu’s number one choice at Derby County – will be returning to Huddersfield Town at the end of the campaign.

His departure will leave Kelle Roos as the Rams’ only experienced ‘keeper, with Jonny Mitchell (five senior appearances) and Henrick Ravas (no senior appearances) the other options.

With a gap in his goalkeeper department to fill, Cocu should turn to the recently released Rob Elliot. The former Charlton Athletic ‘keeper is a free agent after departing Newcastle United, where he had remained for the previous nine years.

Elliot played 68 times for Newcastle, spending much of his time as the club’s second or third choice goalkeeper. However, he starred in between the sticks for the Magpies at times. He was named the club’s Player of the Season in 2016 and often impressed when called upon.

The Irishman was frozen out of the first-team picture upon the arrival of Rafa Benitez but is a popular figure among Geordies thanks to his often standout performances.

Elliot would be a sensible option for Derby County or any other club in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer. He has experience at both Premier League and Championship level and would prove to be a good mentor for his peers, especially youngsters Mitchell and Ravas.

It could be said that a younger option may be better for Derby, but previous links with 37-year-old Craig Gordon – as covered here on The72 – indicate the Rams would not be opposed to bringing in a more experienced ‘keeper.

Available on a free, Elliot could prove to be a shrewd signing for Derby County this summer. He may need a full pre-season to freshen up after a while out of the first-team picture at Newcastle, but a deal for Elliot could be a good one for the club to pursue.

What do you think, Derby County fans? Would you welcome a summer move for Elliot? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Derby County news, Cocu has moved to comment on the injury suffered to Tom Lawrence in their defeat to Leeds United – find out what he said here.

Would you welcome a summer move for Rob Elliot?