Reading’s Mo Barrow has completed a move to South Korean side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors for an undisclosed fee as confirmed by the club website.

The 27-year-old winger signed for Reading in 2017 from Swansea City in what was seen as a coup at the time. He had previously been at the Swans for three years and had spent loan spells at Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United. While he made over 70 appearances for the Royals, he had been shipped out on loan this season to Turkish side Denizlispor where he scored three goals in 24 appearances.

With him being out on loan last season, it would have been expected that Reading would try and get rid of him this summer. Many teams this summer will be trying to reduce their budgets with it being unknown when crowds will be able to return to the stadiums due to the Coronavirus.

But while Barrow would have been expected to depart, not many would have expected him to cross the world and sign for a side in South Korea. He will be moving to Jeonbuk, the 2019 champions of the K-League. He will be playing alongside Lee Dong-Gook who is notable in this country for a very poor spell with Middlesbrough back in 2007. His new manager Jose Morais will have seen Barrow in action back when he was the Barnsley head coach in 2018.

It will certainly be an interesting challenge for Barrow and many Reading fans might now keep an eye on Jeobuk to see how one of their former players does in the Far East.

Are you glad Mo Barrow had left Reading?