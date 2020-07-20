The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below), QPR are “making a decent bid” of over £2m for Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore.

Qpr. Making a decent bid for Kieffer Moore at Wigan. Over 2m. That must have a chance in current climate. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 20, 2020

As covered here on The72, Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore has been attracting Championship transfer interest. The Latics’ administration has seen a host of players linked with moves away from the DW Stadium, with Moore being linked with Preston North End.

Now, another team has been linked with Moore. The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has claimed that fellow Championship side QPR are “making a decent bid” of over £2m to try and sign Moore.

Moore is the club’s top scorer this season after a prolific 2020. The Wales international has scored seven goals since January 28th having scored only two goals in the first half of the season.

Moore only signed for Wigan Athletic last summer but with the club struggling for money, they could be forced into selling some of their prized assets this summer. Moore signed from Barnsley and has played in 34 Championship games, laying on five assists as well as his nine goals.

QPR will be in the market for a new striker this summer. Jordan Hugill has spent this season on loan with the club and Moore could prove to be a solid replacement at a decent price.

QPR fans, would you be happy with the signing of Kieffer Moore this summer? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

