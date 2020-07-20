Sheffield Wednesday head coach Garry Monk is yet to think about the future of strike Atdhe Nuhiu in comments made to The Star.

While Nuhiu has mostly been limited to substitute appearances since the season has restarted, he has been able to make an impact while coming off the bench. He has scored three goals in seven games with two of them coming in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Fulham.

Since signing for the Owls back in 2013, he has become a cult favourite due to his unique style of play which has seen him become one of the longest-serving players at Hillsborough. This could come to an end this summer. His contract is set to expire this season and with a rebuild of the club likely, Nuhiu might be allowed to leave in order to free up more space in the budget. The Kosovan striker back in April had said he wanted to stay at the club.

When asked about the future of Nuhiu, Monk refused to be drawn on it, saying he is concentrating on Wednesday’s match with Middlesbrough.

Monk said: “I just need to get to the end of this period.

“Everything has been so manic and it’s been very hard to focus on anything but these games.

“We’ve still got another game left, we need to get all that work done, focus only on that. Those three points are the only thing we need to think about right now, from this last game.

“Then we will work out what the future is beyond that for everyone, but that’s not my focus right now.

“I can’t talk about all of those things right now, we’re still in this congested period and now with this one game left we have to put our focus into that.

“After that decisions will be made.”

Should Sheffield Wednesday keep Atdhe Nuhiu?