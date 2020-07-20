According to South London Press (SLP), Lee Bowyer has explained that Charlton Athletic are unable to offer contracts to players due to an EFL embargo based around player registrations.

This EFL decision stretches back to March, says the SLP, and it was enforced, “as East Street Investments had not passed the owners’ and directors’ test as well as source and sufficiency of funding.”

Bowyer’s views are carried in the article authored by Richard Cawley and the Addicks boss says that this is impacting his summer plans as he cannot open new talks with players such as Naby Sarr, Jonny Williams and Adam Matthews who are all out of contract come to the end of the season.

Commenting on his thoughts about retaining these players, specifically Sarr, Charlton boss Bowyer responded:

“I like Naby a lot – he brings us something different, playing out from the back. He gets us going at times. I hope he stays but because of this embargo we’re under we can’t offer contracts to senior players yet.“

Bowyer then went on to add in clarification:

“With the young kids we can, but not the senior boys – because of the embargo. We would sign Naby whether we were in the Championship or League One – but we can’t do it.“

Charlton’s Championship future sits on a knife-edge at the moment. They are one place outside the relegation places but only by virtue of goal difference over Luton. They face champions Leeds United next up and a loss there, coupled with a Wigan win against Fulham and a point by Luton against Blackburn and the Addicks could be relegated to League One.

