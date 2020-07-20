West Ham United and Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign QPR’s Eberechi Eze according to a report from The Athletic.

It is fair to say that Eze has been one of the stars of the season. He has scored 13 goals for the R’s this season, his latest coming at the weekend in the London derby against Millwall. This alongside his pace and trickery has marked him out as one of the best players in the Sky Bet Championship.

But QPR do expect to lose him this summer. He only has a year left on his contract and with the West London side not looking like they will be able to make a sustained challenge for promotion anytime soon, Eze could potentially leave on a free to get a taste of Premier League football. He has said in interviews that he wants to play in the Champions League.

This has led to a battle for his signature with some reports suggesting that Tottenham Hotspur would be making a move for him. But this latest report suggests that it is their London rivals who are most likely to sign him. This states that West Ham and Crystal Palace are the most likely destinations for Eze, with it being noted that Hammers boss David Moyes was at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to take a look at him.

QPR will be looking to get £20m for Eze but it is expected that they will be forced to sell him for less than that.

Should Eberechi Eze leave QPR?