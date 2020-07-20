Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said out of contract striker Dominic Samuel is unlikely to feature in their final game against Luton Town, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Blackburn Rovers striker Dominic Samuel extended his deal at Ewood Park until the end of the campaign earlier this summer. The 26-year-old’s deal is up this summer and after a short-term extension, it appears a new contract will not be signed.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray doesn’t think Samuel will feature in Rovers’ final game of the season against Luton Town. As per the Lancashire Telegraph, the striker appears to have played his final game for the club, with a final goodbye at Kenilworth Road unlikely.

Speaking about who of the club’s out of contract players are in contention to feature against the Hatters, Mowbray said:

“I think there’s every chance Danny Graham will be around to play, whether he starts or we bring him off the bench.

“I’ve had long chats with all of those players, I think today and Wednesday is an opportunity for young players to get blooded.

“If that win would have moved us into contention for the top six then we’d be playing our strongest and most experienced team to try and get over the line. This is an opportunity to play some young players, yet different conversations with different players.

“I think there’s a chance Danny might make an appearance on Wednesday, I don’t think Tosin will make an appearance, I don’t think Dominic will make an appearance, and one or two others.



“In my mind it’s an opportunity for us to try and see what direction we can take things, but let’s wait and see. Let’s get Wednesday out of the way and then we can talk after Wednesday.”

