According to a report from London News Online, Charlton Athletic will receive a cash windfall from Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant’s rumoured £15m transfer.

At the weekend, a report from the Yorkshire Post claimed that Huddersfield Town were set to sell star striker Karlan Grant in a £15m deal to a fellow Championship side. The report went on to state that the Terriers denied claims of an imminent sale, putting question marks around the situation.

Now, it has emerged that if a sale was to go through this summer, Charlton Athletic would be set to receive a cash windfall. The Addicks ensured a release clause was inserted into the deal which saw Grant leave for the John Smith’s Stadium in 2019.

Grant made the move to the Terriers in January 2019 and has been subject to transfer interest frequently. Links with a move to the Premier League and the upper end of the Championship have been made, but Grant has remained with Huddersfield.

Whether or not a rumoured £15m transfer goes through this summer, it awaits to be seen. However, Huddersfield are said to be anticipating interest in their talisman.

Grant has scored 18 goals and laid on four assists in 43 Championship appearances so far this campaign. The 22-year-old has scored a total of 22 goals since signing, featuring 56 times overall.

Do you think £15m is the right fee for Grant? Or do you think it is too high or too low? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

