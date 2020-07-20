Bristol Rovers have confirmed on their official website that defender Jack Baldwin has signed on a free transfer after his departure from Sunderland.

Sunderland confirmed earlier this summer that defender Jack Baldwin would not be remaining with the club beyond the end of his contract. His deal expired at the end of the season and now, the centre-back has found himself a new club.

Bristol Rovers have announced the arrival of Baldwin, making him their second summer signing. Baldwin has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the club with an option for a further 12 months included.

Upon the announcement, Baldwin moved to speak to the club’s official website. The former Peterborough United said he is happy to have got the deal done after talks with Ben Garner earlier this summer. He said:

“I’m delighted to be here! Speaking with Ben early on this summer, I’m thrilled that we have managed to get everything sorted so early on, with the current climate.

“I had chats with Ben quite a few times before signing and he’s a positive person. He knows the type of football that he wants his team to play and that style matches the way that I see myself playing.

“There’s a lot of positivity around Bristol Rovers. So, that makes it a great time to be joining and I’m excited to get started.”

Baldwin departs Sunderland and switches to the Gas after falling out of favour at the Stadium of Light. He linked up with Salford City earlier this season and played in 17 games across all competitions, scoring one goal.

Baldwin, 27, is experienced at League One level. He played 118 times for the Peterborough United, signing in 2014 and eventually becoming the club’s captain.

Now, with his future secured, it will be interesting to see how Baldwin fares with Bristol Rovers. Are you happy with the signing of Baldwin, Gas Army? Let us know your stance in the poll at the bottom of the page.

