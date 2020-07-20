In some very surprising news, Nigel Pearson was sacked as the Watford manager this week.

It was news which definitely caused a stir and in one part of the country, it definitely piqued some interest.

Over in the blue and white half of Sheffield, things are a bit miserable. They are having a poor end to the season, with many of their problems being exposed in their 5-3 loss to Fulham at the weekend, and could be relegated. That relegation though would be in the worst manner possible, decided in a backroom rather than on the pitch as it would be courtesy of a points deduction. And while suffering through this uncertainty, they have to watch Sheffield United having one of the best promotion seasons in recent history and Leeds United getting promoted.

This anger is being poured onto Garry Monk. The disastrous second half of the season which turned the Owls from promotion contenders into being fearful of relegation has caused the fans to turn on Monk. That said, it never felt like the fans really ever got enamoured with him the first place, perhaps because of the ghost of that points deduction.

Because of all of this, a lot of Wednesday fans want Monk sacked and a new manager to be in place for next season. And now that he is unemployed, Pearson is someone who many fans would welcome back to Hillsborough.

Pearson has been mentioned a lot because he has a good claim to being a Sheffield Wednesday legend. He was the club captain when they won their last piece of silverware, that famous Rumbelows Cup victory all the way back in 1991. By the way, Wednesday were the last team to win a major trophy while outside of the top division. Remember that one pub quiz fans. Other than that, he spent a very happy seven years at Hillsborough as the hard no-nonsense defender that you’d expect him to be.

It is always a popular move to bring a fan favourite player back to be a manager. Wednesday have had mixed success with this in the modern era. Chris Turner was a poor manager and took the club to one of its lowest points. However, his recruitment was fantastic with the likes of Chris Brunt, Glenn Whelan and Lee Bullen becoming the bedrock of the side for years to come. Heck, Bullen is still there 15 years on! Gary Megson is the most recent example of this and many would have him back now. He took a battered, morale deprived squad and was able to rebuild it so it was ready for promotion. That said, it take Dave Jones to come in and make the side play more attacking football to make that happen.

Plenty of former players want to manager their old clubs and that includes Wednesday. Every time there is a vacancy at Hillsborough, a site like this can usually get some mileage out of Benito Carbone saying he wants the job. But while many do, it has been suggested that Nigel Pearson, in fact, does not want the hot seat.

A lot of this has been discussed in the Facebook groups which dominate football club fandom now. The problem with these sort of discussions, which essentially are just bigger versions of the drunk pub talk we used to have after matches, is that they are full of misremembered details and gossip picked up bak in 2014. So what has Pearson himself said?

Back in 2019, Pearson was actually asked by The Star whether he was interested in taking the Wednesday job. It’s a long interview, and well worth reading, but when quizzed on the Hillsborough hot seat it appeared that he is not keen on the idea.

Pearson actually still lives in Sheffield and he is unequivocal in his for the city. That seems to be the reason why he wouldn’t be likely to take the job. While he doesn’t say it, he seems aware that the fans can turn on their managers and that he doesn’t want to risk his life in the city for the job. It’s easy to forget that footballers and managers are real people with real lives and that they probably don’t want to risk getting a bollocking from a fan for their team selection while nipping down to Aldi to pick up their dinner.

That said, Pearson doesn’t not rule out the chance of him taking the job. He reveals he has never turned down the job before, though it is worth mentioning there has been a vacancy since the interview was done and he may have rejected the job then, and that he’d never say never about it.

Basically, there’s enough evidence on either side to make this argument rage forever.

For now though, it is a moot argument. Garry Monk is the head coach of Sheffield Wednesday and Dejphon Chansiri has shown no hint of wanting to sack him yet. But it definitely is interesting to think about.

Should Sheffield Wednesday hire Nigel Pearson and sack Garry Monk?