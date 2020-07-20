Oldham Athletic boss Dino Maamria will be gearing up for his first full season in charge of the League Two side this summer. Here are five players he could target –

Emmanuel Sonupe- The winger was a regular for the Oldham manager when he was at Stevenage and is now a free agent after being released following Boro’s relegation to the National League. He started his career at Tottenham Hotspur and has gone onto have spells at St Mirren, Northampton Town and Kidderminster Harriers.

Ben Nugent- He also played under Maamria at Broadhall Way and has now been released. Nugent, who is 27 years old, is experienced defender and would boost the Latics’ defence. He was part of the Cardiff City side promoted to the Premier League in 2013.

Liam Nolan, FC Halifax Town- The former Crewe Alexandra, Accrington Stanley and Salford City midfielder was a key player for Maamria when he manager of Southport. He has impressed in the National League this past season for Halifax and could earn a move to the Football League this summer.

Moses Makasi, FC Eindhoven- Maamria signed the midfielder on loan for Stevenage during the 2018/19 season from West Ham United. He now plays in the Dutch second tier having also had loan spells away from the Hammers at Chelmsford City and Plymouth Argyle in the past.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, Salford City- Oldham signed him on loan in January but he didn’t get enough time to make an impact before the season was halted. Could they be tempted to bring him back?

