Stoke City are plotting to make a move to sign Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis according to a report from the Belfast Telegraph.

It has been a miserable season for Stoke. They were meant to challenge for promotion back to the Premier League but once again, they ended up stuck at the wrong end of the table. They were under threat of relegation for the last few weeks until their shock victory over Brentford at the weekend. This win made sure of their safety in the Sky Bet Championship.

Now Stoke head coach Michael O’Neill is planning to rebuild the club this summer so that a push for promotion is on the cards. This is his first summer as the manager after he replaced Nathan Jones during the summer. It has already been reported that he is interested in signing Paddy McNair from Middlesbrough.

In the same report, which originates in Northern Ireland, it is said another, more ambitious, move is on the cards. O’Neill is hoping he can make a move to sign Lewis from Norwich City this summer in what would be one of the most impressive EFL transfers of the summer.

Lewis is currently seen as one of the top young defenders in the country and has attracted interest from Leicester City and Liverpool recently. It would be a very tough deal to pull off as Lewis is on a long term deal with Norwich expecting £10m from any side that wants to buy him. But if Stoke were able to do it, it would show they mean business.

