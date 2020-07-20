The main image to this article shows jubilant Leeds United fans celebrating their promotion to the Premier League in Millenium Square, Leeds. That jubilation could be tempered somewhat with confirmation that Under-23 boss Carlos Corberan is in talks with Huddersfield Town according to Yorkshire Live’s Steven Chicken.

Chicken, writing for the Huddersfield Examiner portal of Yorkshire Live, writes that “Huddersfield Town have held discussions with Leeds United and Carlos Corberan with a view to hiring him as their new head coach.”

He also writes that this isn’t ‘new’ interest in Corberan, stating that their ‘sources’ have informed them that contact was first made between the Terriers and Corberan a month ago, whilst Cowley was still in the Town hot seat.

Cowley was sacked on Sunday, two days after beating West Brom in a result that guaranteed Leeds United’s promotion. Now it seems that the Terriers have been working in the background, laying the groundworks for his successor in Leeds’ Corberan.

The Spaniard came to Leeds United in 2017, being placed in charge of the Under-23s by then-head coach Thomas Christiansen. He’s helped mastermind a very successful squad of players bubbling under at Elland Road. He was appointed as a first-team coach by Marcelo Bielsa in 2018.

Bielsa is said to value the opinion of Corberan and is quoted as once saying: “He is very talented. I listen more to his opinion than I give mine to him.” Corberan’s Under-23s play as a ‘mirror side’ to the first-team unit at Elland Road, utilising the same system that Bielsa employs.

Such is Corberan’s standing that Yorkshire Live’s Chicken writes that Huddersfield Town have made “an attractive offer” to the Leeds United Under-23 coach who is flattered by the interest and is said to be giving it his consideration.

Some are saying that Corberan, with his affinity to the Bielsa philosophy, is seen as the Argentine’s natural successor at Elland Road, something that will obviously weigh on his mind in any decision that he makes.

