Coventry City will be looking to continue their recruitment drive ahead of their return to the Championship. Here are five more players Mark Robins could target-

Jonathan Panzo, AS Monaco- The Sky Blues have been linked with a move for the ex-Chelsea youngster, as covered by The72. He spent last season on loan in Belgium at Cercle Brugge and could leave Ligue 1 this summer.

Danny Ward, Cardiff City- Robins managed him at Huddersfield Town and could move for him this summer to add more bite to his attack. Ward’s contract at the Cardiff City Stadium expires this summer and he is still yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal.

Jacob Butterfield, Luton Town- The former Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Derby County man also played under the Sky Blues manager at Huddersfield. He would add more quality and depth into Coventry’s midfield options for next season. Butterfield’s contract at Luton is up at the end of the season.

Joel Lynch- He also played in the same Terriers side as Butterfield and Ward. The 32 year old is an option for Coventry on a free after he left Sunderland. He has racked up over 350 appearances in his career and has Championship experience from stints at Nottingham Forest and QPR.

Luke Daniels, Brentford- He was Robins’ first choice ‘keeper when he was manager of Scunthorpe United. The stopper is used as a back-up at current side Brentford and may eye a move away over the coming months for more game time. He would be decent competition/cover for Marko Marosi for next term.

