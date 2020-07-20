Reading midfielder John Swift is set to make a move to Sheffield United in a deal worth an initial £3.5million according to Berkshire Live.

The 25-year-old is finalising a move to the Blades despite interest from Leeds United who were also thought to be open to pursuing the midfielder.

The former England under-21 International could be announced as a Sheffield United player as early as the end of this week and would become their second signing so far.

Wes Foderingham was announced as their first signing last week as he arrived on a free transfer following his departure from Rangers.

Swift came through the ranks at Chelsea and is now set to make his 150th and final appearance for Reading in the club’s final game of the Championship season on Wednesday evening against Swansea City.

The midfielder has scored 21 times during his Reading career and is one of the best players in the Royals’ squad with manager Mark Bowen even naming him as captain in four of their last five games.

Swift’s exit is due to Reading’s need to urgently balance the books after years of extravagant spending in the transfer market both on fees and wages and they will have to ensure they are within the EFL’s guidelines for profit and sustainability.

Swift’s departure will be a real blow to Reading who had, at one stage this season, looked as though they may have an outside chance of the play-offs but their form tailed off in the second half of the season and they will end it comfortably in mid table.

Sheffield United are no strangers to purchasing Championship players and helping them develop and progress into established top-flight acquisitions as they did with Oil McBurnie who arrived from Swansea City last summer and has gone on to have an impressive first season in the top-flight.

