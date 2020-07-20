Leeds United have lost the battle to sign Wigan Athletic’s Alfie Devine as he is undergoing a medical at Tottenham Hotspur according to a report from The Athletic.

Devine is a 15-year-old midfielder who was coming through the Wigan Athletic youth system, an institution that is growing in reputation following a number of top talents coming through there in recent years. While the Latics were hoping for him to be the latest homegrown player to come through the ranks, it was always going to be tough to keep him with interest in the player being longstanding. But when it was confirmed they would be going into administration, it confirmed Devine’s future at the DW Stadium would be a short one.

This gave hope for sides like Leeds that were hoping to win the battle to sign him with Scottish giants Celtic also said to be in for him. Leeds have got a great record of bringing young players through and that would have been used to try and lure him to Elland Road.

In what has been a rare bit of bad news for the club, Leeds have lost out in the battle to sign Devine as he will be heading to Tottenham instead. Over the weekend, he has had a medical at the club and has signed terms that will take him to North London. Just like Leeds, Tottenham have also utilised their academy well in recent years which has seen many academy graduates break into their first team. In a few years, we may see Devine make his debut at Tottenham and be able to see if this was a good move for him.

Do you think this is a good move for Alfie Devine?