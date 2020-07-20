Luton Town run the risk of losing Luke Berry on a free transfer this summer.

The midfielder agreed to play for the Hatters until the end of the current season but remains set to become a free agent as things stand.

Nathan Jones’ side boosted their Championship survival hopes with a 1-0 win against Hull City on Saturday and go into the final day on Wednesday with a chance of survival.

Berry has been a regular starter for Luton since Jones returned and is a player they will be eager to keep hold of. It is likely his future at Kenilworth Road will depend on whether they stay up.

The 28-year-old joined the club in August 2017 from Cambridge United and has since 87 times for the Hatters, chipping in with 12 goals. He has played a key part in their back-to-back promotions from League Two to the second tier.

Prior to his move to the Bedfordshire-side, Berry started out at Cambridge and bagged 29 goals in 150 games to earn a move to Barnsley in 2014.

He stayed at Oakwell for just a season in League One before returning to Cambridge for a second spell.

Berry again impressed for the U’s and scored 35 goals in two campaigns from midfield prior to his move to Luton.

He is a useful player to have in the Hatters’ squad and provides more depth and experience to their midfield options. This season has been his first in the Championship so far in his career but he will have to be patient before awaiting his fate.

Will Berry stay at Luton?