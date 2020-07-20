Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has backed the Baggies to win the transfer battle with Rangers and Celtic for the signing of Grady Diangana in an interview with West Brom News.

Diangana has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks with a number of clubs said to be interested in the winger, including SPL giants Celtic and Rangers as well as Dutch side Ajax.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a stellar year in the Championship having scored seven goals and registering six assists despite suffering injuries at various times throughout the campaign.

His parent club West Ham United are thought to be open to allowing Diangana to leave the club once again on a temporary basis and West Brom are certainly amongst the front runners for his signature.

Kevin Phillips believes West Brom have the edge in the race for the youngster but only if they can secure promotion to the Premier League.

“I’ve always said I will never criticise Scottish football but if you’ve got the chance to stay at the club you’ve helped get promoted, and go to play in the Premier League over the Scottish Premiership, I’m sorry but the Premier League wins hands down,” Phillips said.

“I’m sure the player, at this stage of his career, would rather play in the English Premier League. He clearly looks like he’s enjoying the football at West Brom.”

Diangana could be tempted with the possibility of European football at the likes of Celtic and Rangers but his affiliation with the Baggies could be the deciding factor.

He has clearly enjoyed his time at the Midlands club and enjoys a positive relationship with manager Slaven Bilic and that could be just what they need in the race to sign him.

