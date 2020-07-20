Speaking to BBC Radio Tees, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock confirmed midfielder Ravel Morrison has left the club.

The 27-year old made just three starts in seven months for Middlesbrough, having signed on deadline day back in January.

He failed to make an impact at The Riverside in his half-season at the club and leaves having recently been released from parent club Sheffield United. This means Morrison is now a free agent and looking for the 12th club of his career.

Warnock was asked why the midfielder hadn’t been selected in the matchday squad for Middlesbrough’s recent home game against Cardiff City.

“I don’t think I’d use Ravel again this season,” said the Boro boss.

“So I told him as far as I was concerned I thanked him for what he’s done since I’ve been here and then let him go.”

Warnock opted not to use the option to extend the number of players on the substitutes bench, instead of having just seven.

“I looked at what I had on the bench, and we had seven and I knew the five I would use,” he said.

“Ravel’s deal is up as well, and I would imagine Neil (Bausor) and Steve (Gibson) will be talking during the weekend or next week, and decisions will have to be made.”

Morrison becomes the fifth player to leave Middlesbrough since the restart, with Dani Ayala, Ryan Shotton, and Rudy Gestede’s contracts expiring, and Harold Moukoudi’s loan deal coming to an end last week.

