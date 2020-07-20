Millwall head coach Gary Rowett has told the South London Press that he is already in discussions with some of their summer transfer targets.

The restarted Sky Bet Championship season is set to end on the 22nd July with the new transfer window opening not long after that on the 27th July. While the season is not over yet, Millwall know that another year in the Championship awaits. Despite a push to try and get into the play-offs, they are currently 9th in the league and five points off 6th place. With only one game left, that means their season is effectively over already.

So it will be no surprise to hear that Rowett is already working on next season. This will be his first summer as the manager of Millwall and he is already looking to change the look of this side. He has confirmed to the press that he has already started talks with some summer transfer targets, saying he has done these discussions over Zoom!

Rowett said: “We’ll move as quick as we can move.

“The challenge I’ve always had with transfer windows – and in particular when you’re looking for more quality than you have got in the team – is you either bring in young players with potential in them who can get better, or you bring in young players who can add a little bit more to what you’ve got.

“There’s no point bringing the same sort of players in.

“In order to get those type of players, you’ve got to make sure you’re patient as well.

“I’m sure everyone is the same – I’d love to go and announce three or four signings the day the window opens but realistically we have to work incredibly hard to get some of those players to the club.

“But a lot of that work has been done. I’ve had a couple of Zoom calls with potential players. We’ve had a couple of conversations with agents about players we’re interested in.

“All of that is ongoing for every club. The second it opens you hope that you’ve got one or two things lined up.”

