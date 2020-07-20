Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton will be eager to bolster his squad this summer as he gears up for his first full season in charge at Sincil Bank. Here are five players he could target-

George Thomas- Appleton will know the attacking midfielder from his spell as assistant manager of Leicester City. The former Coventry City man has now been released by the Foxes having spent time out on loan from the Premier League side at Scunthorpe United and ADO Den Haag.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Leicester City- He is another who the Imps boss might want from the King Power Stadium next term. The 21-year-old spent the second-half of the past campaign at Blackpool and impressed on loan for the Tangerines.

Marvin Johnson, Middlesbrough- The left winger was a key player for Appleton at Oxford United a few years ago and earned a move to the Riverside Stadium. He is out of contract this summer and is due to become a free agent as it stands. Will Lincoln try and sign him?

Jason Lowe- He is a free agent after parting company with Bolton Wanderers. The midfielder is an option for Lincoln and played for Appleton at Blackburn Rovers seven years ago. He has been linked with Blackpool and Fleetwood Town, as covered by The72.

Jake Wright- The centre-back is available after leaving Sheffield United in January. He also played for Appleton at Oxford and spent the first half of this season on loan at Bolton. The 34-year-old would add more experience and depth to the Imps’ defensive options.

