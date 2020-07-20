Yesterday news broke that Leeds United were ready to sit down and offer Marcelo Bielsa an astonishing deal worth £8m-per-year to manage the Whites in the Premier League. If that’s the case, Leeds United are getting Bielsa at a bargain price.

Promotion back to the Premier League came after 16 years, 15 managers and over 740 games. It was a time span where the Whites had spent more time middling than challenging, dabbling with mediocrity than supremacy.

Marcelo Bielsa has changed that in two years. What he brought with him, those ideas and that ethos, were instant upgrades on what the Whites had at their disposal before. Results and improvements were seen instantly as good sides were torn apart.

The style that had impressed with Newells, that style that took Argentina to an Olympic gold medal, that style which saw Bilbao swamp Manchester United saw a middling team swap mediocrity for promotion chasers before falling by the wayside.

Bielsa returned this season, armed with last season’s knowledge and a few tweaks and has kicked on to promotion to the Premier League as champions. The cost for Bielsa’s brilliance is high; this season it was £6million for the package.

Leeds United plan talks about next season and, no doubt, Bielsa’s situation will be right up there and prominent. Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear, speaking in an interview carried by BBC Radio Leeds, said of these talks:

“Victor, Andrea and I will be straight in with Marcelo next week and talking about plans for the next season, exactly as we did at the start of this season. He has a review, he knows the direction he wants to take the club in and it will go from things we need on the playing side right through to changes he wants to be made at Thorp Arch.”



Those changes, those requests that Bielsa makes will be the product of his considered and mindful opinion. Angus Kinnear and the Leeds United hierarchy can rest assured that they won’t be ideas based on frivolous thoughts.

£8m-per-year seems a lot and it is. But the £8m that Leeds United are said ready to pay for Marcelo Bielsa to lead them in the Premier League is well worth it. In effect, the Whites are getting him on the cheap.

Is £8m-per-season far too much to pay for Marcelo Bielsa?