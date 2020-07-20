Preston North End’s Paul Gallagher has told Lancs Live that is keen to get a new contract at the club.

Gallagher has been at Preston since 2015 after signing for them on a free transfer from Leicester City. Before signing for the Lilywhites permanently, he had two loan spells just before the move and also another loan all the way back in 2008. Despite the fact he is coming towards the end of his career, he is 35-years-old, he is still a regular for them and has played six out of the eight games since the season restarted last month.

But Gallagher’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and there is a chance that Preston decide that this is the end of the line for their time together. Gallagher is hoping that this will not be the case as he has said today that he wants a new contract that will keep him at Deepdale for a bit longer.

Gallagher said: “I hope there is something in the pipeline.

“I would’ve played for this club without signing a new contract until the end of the month, that’s what I said.

“That’s what it means to me and if that was the last game, I’d have liked it to have been in different circumstances, obviously with the supporters there.

“But since I’ve been here for seven-and-a-half years and I’ve given everything for this football club.

“It’s one that I call home and one that is close to my heart so that’s why it hurts so much that we couldn’t get into the Play-Offs.

“I’ve played over 30 games this season so I still feel I’m a key member of the squad, not even just on the pitch but off it.

“Having been here a long time I know the standards and what’s required here and if I can help young players along the way, then that’s something I’d love to do.

“I know I can still do a job out there, even though I’m getting older you get the younger lads to do the running as long as you’ve still got quality and are providing goals and assists.

“I’ll give everything that I have to carry on playing, I’ve enjoyed every season I’ve been here and it’s been a real pleasure to play for this club – we’ve always got better, had some success and now we’re a strong Championship outfit.”

